Conway betters Ganguly’s Lords record

London, June 3: New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has broken former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year-old record of registering the highest Test score on debut at Lord’s when he went past the stylish southpaw’s 131 during the first Test against England. Conway remained unbeaten 136 as New Zealand finished the first day at a solid 246 for three. With his opening day exploits, the South African-born 29-year-old became the sixth cricketer to hit a hundred on debut at the iconic venue. Ganguly had scored 131 on his Test debut at what is referred to as the Mecca of cricket in 1996. Interestingly, both Conway and Ganguly share their birthday – July 8. Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of the day’s play, Conway said, “I’ll have some time to let that settle in. The job’s not done but I’m very happy. “I had a conversation with (skipper) Kane (Williamson) a couple of days ago and asked him what it feels like to go on that honours board; the first thing he said to me was: now you’re on it, boy.” (AP)