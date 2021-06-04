Order for distribution of NFSA, PMGKAY foodgrains

TURA, June 4: Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division Officer in West Garo Hills Jagdish Chelani has informed that the distribution of NFSA and PMGKAY foodgrains in AePDS portal should be completed within 30th or 31st of every month.

Therefore, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Supply), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division has instructed all the Wholesalers of the area to complete the delivery of foodgrains to Fair Price Shop Dealers as per PDS Calendar and the Fair Price Shop Dealers are to complete the distribution process using e-POS devices within the said period every month.

“The utilization Certificates have to be declared as per AePDS portal for both NFSA and PMGKAY rice and cannot be declared as 100% utilization of rice since there is balance stock as per AePDS portal,” the notification stated and warned that failure to complete the distribution process within the stipulated time would invite strict action.