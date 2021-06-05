Delhi metro to restart from Monday, markets on odd-even basis

New Delhi : Delhi Government will re-open markets and other activities in the city using odd-even model from Monday, however, the lockdown will remain in force, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Delhi Metro will also resume services from Monday with 50 per cent capacity.

“Delhi’s Covid situation is now under control as below 500 new cases are reported and the daily positivity rate has reduced to 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. In view of the third possible wave, the government has decided to continue the lockdown, but we are going to re-open markets and malls on an odd-even basis from Monday,” Kejriwal added.

Markets will open on the odd-even basis, which would be decided on the basis of their shop number, and will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In government offices, grade-A officials will ensure 100 per cent presence in the offices, while others will be 50 per cent. “Government officials with grade A will ensure 100 per cent presence in their offices, while other officials will work with 50 per cent capacity. However, all officials serving in essential services will be present,” he said.

The private offices too will resume services with 50 per cent of manpower. “I would request private offices to allow most of their employees to work from home till few next days,” Kejriwal added.

While addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi Metro Rail will will restart services with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

Kejriwal also informed that the government is preparing for a third possible wave of Covid-19 pandemic with a target of 37,000 cases in a day. During the second wave, Delhi had reported 28,395 maximum daily cases on April 20. (IANS)