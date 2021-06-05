Goa to create 100 water bodies in forested areas: CM

Panaji : The Goa government will create 100 water bodies in forested areas and has resolved to plant over five lakh saplings in the current year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said in his address to the state, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“We have decided to create 100 water bodies in the forest areas and plant five lakh plus saplings,” Sawant said.

The creation of water bodies and planting of fruit bearing trees will prevent man-animal conflict in the state, Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state Forest Department has trained 250 youth to work as forest guides and said that his government has been focussing on development of the various wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

“As a state we have to resolve to restore the eco-system in Goa,” Sawant said. (IANS)