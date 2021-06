TURA, June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED) more than 300 tree saplings of different varieties were planted in the 2nd MLP Battalion campus, Goeragre and the surrounding areas.

The planting drive was also in continuation of the ongoing Police – Public relation initiative, tree saplings were also planted at Bethany Society, Tebronggre, WGH by the personnel of 2nd MLP Bn.