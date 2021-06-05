Lockdown extended by a week in EKH

SHILLONG, June 4: There is no respite from the lockdown in East Khasi Hills as the state Cabinet has decided to further extend it by a week. The lockdown, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to get over at 5 am of June 7. It will now continue till 5 am of June 14.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said the Cabinet made the decision since the state cannot lower its guard against COVID-19 although the cases have come down in the recent past.

“It is a tough decision but I urge people to cooperate with us, so we can bring things under control,” he said.

The government will give some relaxations for economic activities and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will take a call on the need-based opening of economic activities.

The government has allowed subdivision and block level officials to recommend to the DCs to allow rural economic activities depending on prevalence.

The government received a request from church leaders to allow the churches to ring the bell. The government has allowed such activities for all faiths but made it clear that there should be no gathering of people.

The COVID positivity rate in the state has come down to 12 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.7 per cent. Out of the 6,110 active cases, 2,119 are in the age group of 15-29 years while 1,781 are in the age group of 30-44 years, which means 63.82 per cent of the cases are in the age group of 15-44 years.

As of now, there are 628 people admitted in the hospitals, out of which 115 are in A category, 184 in B Category, 227 in C category and 102 in D Category. The level of infection determines the categories.

The government expressed satisfaction over how the work is going on for the setting up of oxygen plants. Several of them will be running in the next three to four days.

As far as vaccination is concerned, the state will receive 66,000 doses for the 18-44 years age group in five to six days for which the government has already made the payment. The state now has 71,000 doses for people aged above 45 years.

Sangma said although the number of COVID-19 cases has come down, the high positivity rate continues to be a matter of concern.