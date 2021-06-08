Committee worried over high MMR

SHILLONG, June 7: The Assembly Committee on Women’s Empowerment has expressed concern over the high maternal mortality rate (MMR) during March and April in the state.

After holding a virtual meeting with the officials of Health department, the committee chairperson and Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters that there were 13 MMR deaths in March and April. She said the figures were indeed alarming. She also said the committee will seek the figures of May from the Health department.

Five deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, six from West Garo Hills and one each from North Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The committee was informed that 85 per cent of the health workers have been vaccinated and the department is contemplating on holding one to one consultations with those health workers who are unwilling to get jabbed due to their doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines.

Lyngdoh said in about 300 Covid-related deaths, it came to light that none of the victims was vaccinated. She stressed on the vaccination drive in the entire state stating that it would be the best protection from the virus.

The committee will have another meeting where the issue of payment of ex gratia to families of people, who died of the disease, will be discussed. Committee member, HM Shangpliang said the ex gratia should be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The committee took note of the death of a pregnant nurse due to Covid and urged the Health department to do whatever is needed in terms of payment of compensation to her family.

“We have been given an assurance. We will wait and watch what actions are taken by the department,” Lyngdoh added. The committee appealed to all private hospitals besides NEIGRIHMS to ensure that the pregnant health workers work from home and that they are not denied their salaries. It lamented that there is a huge shortage of vaccines in the state for the 18-44 years age group.