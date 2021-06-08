Meghalaya sees drop in COVID fatalities

SHILLONG, June 7: Meghalaya, for the third consecutive day, reported COVID-19 cases below 500-mark with the daily virus-related fatalities seeing a significant drop on Monday.

With 438 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, the state’s total confirmed cases have gone up to 39,156.

Out of the numbers on Monday, East Khasi Hills reported 206 new cases while West Jaintia Hills reported 115 new cases. Ri Bhoi, on the other hand, saw 60 fresh cases. Other districts reported less than 20 cases each.

As far as recovery rate is concerned, Meghalaya saw 689 recoveries which include 349 from East Khasi Hills, the highest among other districts.

Both East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills reported two fatalities each while one death was reported from Ri Bhoi.

The state’s active cases have come down to 5,327 out of which 2,220 active cases are from East Khasi Hills alone.