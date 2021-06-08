Police update House panel on Thomas case

SHILLONG, June 7: The Meghalaya Police on Monday updated the Assembly Committee on Women’s Empowerment on the case against North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma who is facing the charge of rape.

The committee held a virtual meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP), city Superintendent of Police (SP) and East Khasi Hills SP.

The chairperson of the committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “We had sought an update on the case, including under what Sections of IPC it was registered.”

DGP, R Chandranathan informed the committee that the case was registered with the Sadar Police Station. He indicated that the investigation is on.

The committee apprised the DGP of an attempt being made by elements to shame the victim by sharing her pictures and videos. It also discussed with the police the ongoing gossip on the social media that questioned the woman’s integrity and background.

The committee requested the police to look into the matter stating that the attempt to shame the woman is a violation of law.

“Nobody should disclose her identity or attempt to malign her reputation further. We asked the DGP if the woman has adequate access to legal aid,” Lyngdoh said.

She said the police assured that necessary legal aid will be provided to the woman and that a report in this regard will be submitted to the committee. She was hopeful the investigation will lead to its logical end.

The FIR against the MLA was filed on June 1 by the woman who alleged she was sexually abused by him on the pretext of marriage. She had said that she could not go for a medical examination due to her health conditions.