Complaint of human rights in mine disaster

Shillong, June 7: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Monday sought a detailed report from the state government on the coal mining tragedy that occurred in Umpleng, East Jaintia Hills after a complaint of denial of human rights was filed by one Yeahyea Hussain, a neighbour of the miner trapped in the coal mining site.

According to the complainant, the families of the Miners have also been denied the right to visit the accident spot.

The Commission has issued notice to the state chief secretary to submit a detailed report to the Commission within ten days. The Commission reminded the State of the Article 21 of the Constitution that states “No person shall be deprived of his/her life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by Law”.

Meanwhile, the survey team of the Directorate of Land Records who had arrived at the mining accident site at Krem Ule, Umpleng on Monday has confirmed that the identified abandoned mine shaft which is located 270 metres away from the main shaft where the incident took place and inter-connected with each other. A senior official informed that the survey team had carried out the survey of the main shaft and the other abandoned shaft.

While continuing the rescue operations, the team of the NDRF, SDRF and Search Rescue Team (SRT) have verified the level of the water which has receded to 20 feet before resuming the dewatering process. “In the abandoned mine shaft after the preparation for dewatering process is in full swing and installation of crane is completed. Other equipment like water pumps. pipes, gen set, wires. etc have arrived at the site,” a senior official informed.

He further informed that in the mean time, testing of the Kirloskar water pumps is being done to check if they are still in working condition as they would be more feasible to use them at the abandoned shaft.