Opp questions ministers’ stand on MeECL issue

SHILLONG, June 7: The seven legislators of Jaintia Hills who have unanimously opposed the proposal to hand over the operation of Jaintia Hills Distribution Circle of the MeECL to private companies, have come under question from the Congress for airing their views in public instead of opposing the decision in the Cabinet meeting.

The role of three key cabinet ministers—Sniawbhalang Dhar (PWD), Kyrmen Shylla (Agriculture) and Lahkmen Rymbui (Home)—who are in the gang of seven, have come under fire from certain opposition MLAs.

Some MLAs from the opposition who did not want to be named said that if the MLAs are really concerned over the matter, three of them are in the best platform which is cabinet where they should express their opposition to the move of handing over the operation of Jaintia Hills Distribution Circle of the MeCEL to private companies

“If they are really serious, they should oppose in the Cabinet or else it will be considered as mere eyewash,” the MLAs said

The Seven legislators from Jaintia Hills who have spoken in no uncertain terms their firm opposition to the controversial proposal also include Nujorki Sungoh, Comingone Ymbon and Wailadmiki Shylla who are part of the NPP-led MDA Government.

Interestingly, Congress MLA Shitlang Pale has also joined the bandwagon.

The State Cabinet in its last meeting has dwelt upon the pros and cons of the proposal and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma had said that the Power Minister, MeECL and Power department have opposed the move.

He however, did not name any of the three ministers from Jaintia Hills who opposed the proposal, adding the State Cabinet would sit on Wednesday to thrash it out.

It would be interesting to see if three Ministers from Jaintia Hills would stand by their opinion or change their track in the State Cabinet meeting appear to be

Apart from Jaintia Hills, many of the MLAs even in East Khasi Hills and Shillong are also up in arms against the move to hand over the operation of any distribution circle of MeECL to any company from outside.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party is also likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue and make a calculated political move.