Two localities under Resubelpara declared containment zones

TURA, June 8: Two localities from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills were on Tuesday declared containment zones by the district administration after a significant number of Covid-19 positive cases were detected from both areas.

According to an order issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner R P Marak, Chibagok and Resu Bakrapara localities were declared containment zones for the purpose of contact tracing and isolation. The containment period will continue for six days till June 14.

During the containment period, barring medical teams and officials on duty entry and exit from the areas has been prohibited for the public and all households are to remain indoors. Police have been directed to demarcate specific areas with the help of doctors and the Executive Officer of the Resubelpara Municipal Board, the order added.