Adopt zero tolerance to drugs and cow smuggling: Himanta tells police

GUWAHATI, June 9: Assam Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today directed Assam Police to adopt ‘zero tolerance’ to drug abuse/trade/ transit as well as cow smugglingin the state with immediate effect.

Chairing the first state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) at a resort in Kaziranga National Park, the Chief Minister directed the SPs to take immediate firm steps not only to stop drug abuse but also to prevent illegal transit of contraband drugs through the state by all possible means and get very tough on with those involved in the illegal trade of drugs.

The CM informed that seven new Forensic Laboratory (FSL) are being set up in the state specially to expedite investigation on drugs related cases. At present the state has only one FSL which can’t give test reports required in drugs related cases in time and that leads to the criminal getting bail easily in the court.

Regarding the cow smuggling through Assam to Bangladesh, the CM instructed the Assam Police particularly the SPs to henceforth stop transit of cows within the state and prevent entry of vehicles carrying cows from West Bengal side from entering the state.

In the conference of the SPs, it was decided that all jawans of Assam Police Armed battalions except those who have been provided family accommodation in battalion headquarters, will be provided mandatory one-month leave every year as a gift so that they can spend quality time with their families at home. This one-month leave will be in addition to their allotted extraordinary leave.

Ten new special commando battalions of Assam Police will be set up in the state with about 10,000 jawans. These battalions will be located along inter-state boundary areas, in hill districts and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the state.

The CM informed that location of these special commando battalion which will be at par with National Security Guards force, in inter-state boundary areas would go a long way in preventing encroachment of state borders.

In order to reduce work pressure on police officials posted in police stations of the state 2000 new Sub-Inspectors will be recruited so that there is adequate manpower to facilitate police officials engaged in police stations to work in at least two shifts. Now these officials have to work 24×7.

The state government will hold a conference of SPs every six months and the second conference this year will be held in Duliajan during Nov-Dec.

Similarly, the government will hold a six-monthly conference with Deputy Commissioners also and the first one will be held in Diphu in the second half of August this year.

There will be a joint conference with DCs and SPs in Guwahati after every six months from now onwards, the CM informed, adding that the objective is to have more efficient and professional district civil and police administrations in the state in days to come.