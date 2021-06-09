Union demands action against underperforming teachers from SGH

TURA, June 9: President of the Mindikgre Regional Unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma on Wednesday sought the immediate termination of all underperforming teachers from South Garo Hills district alleging that many have been neglecting their duties and depriving the students of their education.

In his complaint to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong, Greneth alleged that incidences of teachers neglecting their respective duties is taking place in schools under Mindikgre CRC as well as in schools in other parts of the district where some teachers have even remained absent for the whole year round.

Sangma said that as per reports by villagers only three Government LP schools are actively and properly functioning and these include the Balkal Asim Government LP School, Gara Songgital Government LP School and the Mindikgre Government LP School.

Sangma alleged that cases of negligence by teachers is also taking place at Watigre Government LP School, Dendamgre Government LP School and Sabiagri Government LP School all, while another, the Ranigri Government LP School has become non-functional. All these schools are located at Chokpot region.

Pointing out that these are just a few cases raised for the awareness of the district school authorities, Greneth said that many such cases would surface if a proper inspection is carried out.

“Government appointed school authorities should carry out an inspection of rural schools at least once or twice a year. The absence of such inspections has led to teachers neglecting their duties and depriving the students of their education,” Greneth said.

Greneth also demanded that proper action be initiated against teachers who neglect their duties by way of immediate termination and re-appointment of dedicated candidates to their posts.