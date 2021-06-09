Termination of contractual teachers leads to closure of 26 schools in SGH

TURA, June 9: The termination of contractual teachers as per the Meghalaya Government’s order has allegedly rendered a total of 26 LP Schools in South Garo Hills to be non-functional after no new appointments were made in place of the teachers who were let go.

The matter was raised with the district Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday by the President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma where he urged the official to urgently look into the matter.

According to the complaint schools that were compelled to close down due to the non-appointment of new teachers include the Rompa Asim Government LP School, Darit Asim Government LP School, Chramgre Government LP School, Warima Government LP School, Tolegre Government LP School, Tebilgre Government LP School, Rongsu Rongrogittim Government LP School, Rongsu Rongwak Government LP School, Mon Rongsinagre Government LP School, Rongsu Agal Government LP School, Mon Bangamgre Government LP School, Mahadeo Warma Government LP School. Ampangdamgre Government LP School, Eman Durabanda Government LP School, Darengsagre Government LP School, Darenggre Government LP School, Chutmang Hangsapal Governemt LP School, Nanilgre Government LP School, Taidang Government LP School, Pasgao Government LP School, Rongchol Wachol Government LP School, Karawengre Government LP School, Sawekolgre Government LP School, Mongmabel Government LP School, Rompa Songmong Government LP School and Rongmarekmanggre Government LP School.

In his complaint, Greneth alleged that besides non-appointment of new teachers in place of those who were terminated, the government has not sanctioned any amount for the renovation of school buildings.

“Some of the school buildings are in such bad condition that they have to be closed down. The government as well as the Education Department has failed completely to look after the education needs of the district,” Greneth said.

Pointing out that the future of children in the district is at stake, Greneth urged the Deputy Commissioner to take necessary steps with regard to the issue to address the plight of rural students in the district.