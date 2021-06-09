BSF returns B’desh teenager who strayed into India

NEW DELHI, June 9: In a gesture of mutual cooperation and emphasis on well-being of border population of both the countries, the Border Security Force (BSF) has returned a Bangladeshi teenager who strayed into Indian territory.

The BSF, which is responsible to guard 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, handed over the 12-year-old boy to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday, said the paramilitary force.

The Bangladeshi youth, identified as Hasanur Jamal Abhik, was handed over to BGB during a flag meeting between the two border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh at BSF Border Outpost Dawki and BGB Border Outpost Tamabil.

Resident of Savar area of Dhaka district, the Bangladeshi teenager was found roaming in area of village Dawki on June 6 this year by locals who handed him over to Dawki police station who further handed over the 12-year-old to BSF on June 7.