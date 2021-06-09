First wave of floods affects over 36,000 people in Assam

GUWAHATI, June 9: Over 36,000 people across four districts have so far been affected by the first wave of floods in Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported on Wednesday evening.

The affected districts include Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur where large tracts of farm lands have also been submerged by flood water.

A total crop area of 1089.63 hectares currently lies submerged in Biswanath, Halem, Gohpur in Biswanath district; Patharighat and Mangaldoi in Darrang district; Dhemaji; Chabua in Dibrugarh district; North Lakhimpur and Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district and in the river island of Majuli.

As many as 19 roads have been damaged in Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri while two bridges have been damaged in Barpeta district.

Till Wednesday evening, there has been no loss of human life reported from any district.

The state has witnessed increased rainfall activity since Sunday with the southwest monsoon further advancing into more parts of central and northeast Bay of Bengal and covering the entire northeastern region.