Meghalya issues fresh entry protocols

GUWAHATI, June 9: Meghalaya government today enforced a revised set of entry protocols for containment of soared of COVID19 in the state.

Registration:

Anyone travelling to Meghalaya will have to get themselves registered prior to undertaking the journey at: http://meghalayaonlinegov.in/covid/testing.htm and download the Arogya Setu app and the Behavioural Change Management App of Meghalaya Government from Google play store.

Testing

RT-PCR testing has been made mandatory for all at the entry points to the state irrespective of any other COVID-ve test report.

For all persons entering the state sample for RT-PCR testing shall be taken at the entry point on payment basis. Such persons shall proceed to their residence r place of stay and shall undergo home quarantine or paid quarantine for seven days from the date of their arrival in the state regardless of their test results.

Persons exiting the state on the same day of his/her arrival will also be required to undergo RT-PCR test and the result of the test will be communicated to them. On entry, they shall strictly confine to their place of work and exit on the same day.

Exemption of Testing at Entry Points

Persons with a final certificate of vaccination,

Government official/technical staff/ logistics experts who are engaged to perform duties related to projects pertaining to the health and family welfare, power, telecommunication and other agencies providing essential services to the state as certified by the Home (Political) Department of government of Meghalaya shall be exempted from testing at the entry points on production of RAT negative certificate.

Persons showing symptoms on arrival at the entry points will have to undergo RT-PCR. Sch persons shall proceed to their place of residence or place of stay and shall undergo home/paid quarantine for seven days.

Quarantine

All persons tested by RT-PCR at the entry point should undergo 7 days home quarantine or paid quarantine regardless of test results.

Test results are usually available within 48 hours which shall be communicated through an SMS or can be checked online at coronamegh.in. If tested positive, SOP for home or institutional isolation should be followed.

Important Note