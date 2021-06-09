Tura Don Bosco College among two from Meghalaya to receive cleanliness award

TURA, June 9: Don Bosco College of Tura has done it once again! Known across the region for its education and green campaign encouraging the younger generation for a “Cleaner and Greener Ernvironment” the College has been selected for the “One District One Green Champion” award by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education under the aegis of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India for the Swachhta Action Plan 2020-2021.

The state of Meghalaya has been honoured to be bestowed with two awards by the centre on the cleanliness campaign. Apart from Don Bosco College of Tura, another college to be recognised with the award is St. Edmund’s College for East Khasi Hills District. They are among the 400 colleges from across the country to receive the award by the Education Ministry.

“The constant support of the District Administration particularly Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh made this award possible for the District and in particular for Don Bosco College. The certificate will be sent to the college through the respective Deputy Commissioner (DC),” informed Principal of Don Bosco College Fr Bivan Mukhim Rodrigues.

In 2020, Don Bosco College Tura completed the External Green Audit undertaken by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Shillong. The Green Club of the College under the chairmanship of Dr. Lilybell Ch. Marak and Dr. Sabindra Barman, Coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) of the college work really hard to achieve this feat.