Special examination for Covid-19 affected candidates

TURA, June 9: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to conduct a special examination for those candidates who were directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and could not appear in the SSLC and HSSLC examinations 2021.

The opportunity is being given provided that during the time of the examination the candidate had contracted Covid-19, was on quarantine, as a high risk primary contact of a Covid-19 patient/was residing in a locality declared as containment zone and all these should be substantiated with a valid document from the competent authority.

As per the MBOSE notification, candidates will be allowed to appear only in those subjects which they had missed due to Covid-19 and no other subjects will be allowed. Mere submission of an application shall not guarantee the permission to appear in the special examination and no subject change will be allowed, the notification added.

All those applying for the special examination have been directed to fill up an application form which can be downloaded from the MBOSE website www.mbose.in and the filled in application form along with supporting documents may be sent via e-mail to [email protected] for SSLC and [email protected] for HSSLC on or before June 21.