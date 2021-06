16 more die of COVID, recoveries above 34,000

SHILLONG, June 9: The COVID-19 fatalities in Meghalaya shot up on Wednesday with 16 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Nine deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills, five in West Jaintia Hills and one each in West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills. The death toll has now gone up to 694 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.71%.

Recoveries continue to overshadow fresh cases in the state. 507 people recuperated from the virus as against 448 fresh cases.

152 new cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 69 in West Garo Hills, 40 in North Garo Hills, 36 in South West Garo Hills, 31 in Ri Bhoi, 27 each in South West Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills, 25 in West Khasi Hills, 17 in West Jaintia Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills and nine in East Jaintia Hills.

The recoveries included 261 in East Khasi Hills, 91 in Ri Bhoi, 35 in South West Garo Hills, 34 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 in North Garo Hills, 15 each in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, 14 in West Garo Hills, 11 in South West Khasi Hills, nine in South Garo Hills and two in East Garo Hills.

The active tally in Meghalaya stands at 4,849 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 34,440.

The state has, so far, administered 4,80,147 doses of vaccine to eligible beneficiaries. 4,05,552 persons have been administered the first dose of vaccine out of whom 74,595 have been given the second dose.

The state has a stock of around 1.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine for all age group at its disposal.