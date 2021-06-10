‘Chief Adviser to CEM of GHADC will take no honorarium/sitting allowance’

SHILLONG, June 10: In reaction to a news-item published in The Shillong Times today, the Executive Committee and the CEM of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in a statement have clarified that the appointment of Chief Adviser to the CEM has been made to so that the CEM can get advice on certain matters as and when required.

It has been categorically stated that the Chief Adviser has refused to accept any honorarium/sitting allowance but he will take Rupee one as token money for the service he will give to the council.

“Chief Adviser Akki A Sangma has also said that he has accepted the post on the ground that he will only work to streamline the council by bailing it out of the problems that have been persisting,” the statement said.

The EC and the CEM have further informed that even the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, Rudreswar Momin has also refused to take any honorarium/ sitting allowance till all the matters in the Council are streamlined and all dues cleared.

The statement further said that even the CEM himself will not be accepting his salary and will only help the council to streamline its works for the betterment of the people in Garo Hills.