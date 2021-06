Gaga wraps up shoot for House of Gucci

Pop star-actor Lady Gaga has completed shooting for the upcoming biographical crime film House of Gucci, directed by Hollywood veteran Ridley Scott. The Shallow hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday night to make the announcement. That’s a wrap, Rid. #HouseOfGucci, she shared the photo that sees an out-of-frame Gaga pounding her fists with Scott’s. The movie stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the grandson of the Gucci fashion house founder Guccio Gucci. Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016. (PTI)