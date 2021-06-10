Medicos slam Cong MLA for ‘intimidating’ remark

SHILLONG, June 9: Medical professionals have condemned Congress MLA from Mawsynram, HM Shangpliang, for “intimidating” the health workers at Dangar Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Synrang Batngen Warjri, a doctor at a private hospital, said the death of the woman during childbirth at the PHC was unfortunate and raised some uncomfortable questions. “An enquiry by the chief medical officer or a Medical Board is a must to find out whether or not there was any medical negligence. But it is premature and unfair to implicate the doctor and nurses until the facts are ascertained,” he said.

The conduct of the MLA and his “media trial to intimidate” the health workers at Dangar PHC deserves strong condemnation, Dr Warjri said.

He said none of the PHCs in Meghalaya are equipped to handle the simplest of surgeries. “The problem is not with the medical staff but with the unavailability of basic infrastructure necessary such patients at the PHCs,” he added.

The best most PHCs can do is refer patients to bigger centres. The patients have a better chance of surviving if the roads are good and they reach a better-equipped hospital in time, Dr Warjri said.

He did not rule out the possibility of such incidents continuing to happen unless the government changes its attitude towards healthcare.

“The PHCs need to have a sufficient supply of medicines, blood testing equipment, X-ray, ultrasound, EGC and other machines to perform better. The doctors and staff of the PHCs are hamstrung by the lack of such facilities despite their best efforts,” he said.

Jowai-based Dr Peter Daniel said all acts of medical negligence should be punished provided all aspects are examined and the facts ascertained. “All cases of maternal death are normally subject to an inquiry. But healthcare workers cannot be pronounced guilty before the inquiry is completed,” he said. He felt the Shangpliang should ideally have questioned the Health Minister, the Health Secretary or the Director of Health Services on the Dangar PHC case without making it public via the media.

“Such acts are precursors to violence against healthcare workers, repeatedly seen in various parts of the country,” Dr Daniel said.

The “media trial” gave an impression that medical negligence is invariably responsible for the death of any patient and that they should be taken to task.

Another doctor from Jowai said parading doctors and nurses before the media and asking them questions is neither fair nor acceptable.