MeECL meeting to discuss future targets

SHILLONG, June 10: MeECL is slated to hold a consultative meet with its three wings of generation, distribution and transmission on Friday to chalk out the turnaround plan.

The meeting comes in the wake of the state government’s decision to provide 100% budgetary support to Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to repay the Rs 1,345-crore Atmanirbhar loan with riders for MeECL to achieve certain targets.

A MeECL official said that the consultative meeting will set targets and prepare plans for a turnaround of the debt-ridden and corruption-riddled Corporation.

During the consultative meeting, the directors of all the three wings will make presentations on the targets which have to be achieved in the near future.