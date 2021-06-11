Bernard extends support to NPP-led EC

TURA, June 10: After months of being on the crosshairs of the ruling NPP alliance by refusing to play any part in the new alliance and even going to the extent of questioning its formation citing previous court orders, BJP MDC Bernard N Marak has finally announced his support to the NPP-led Garo Hills Progressive Alliance Executive Committee.

“On the direction of my leaders and in appreciation of your initiative to clear the dues of GHADC employees for 8 months within July 2021, I would like to extend my support to your Executive Committee,” mentions the letter of Bernard Marak to CEM Benedic R Marak on Thursday.

Bernard Marak had previously refused to join the coalition and ruling NPP members accused him of attempting to stall government formation by even demanding the position of CEM despite there being just two MDCs from his party in the Council.

The tables were turned against him when his other party MDC from Dalu-Barengapara, Promod Koch, walked over to the NPP coalition extending his support on the basis of a direction given by his party leaders.

Despite that, Bernard Marak and BJP state president Ernest Mawrie had persisted and even issued a show-cause notice to Koch threatening expulsion and demanding names of the party leaders who endorsed his decision to join the alliance.

Koch was ultimately rewarded with an Executive Member’s position while the Tura MDC was left out in the cold. It remains to be seen if the NPP alliance will accommodate him with some position since all EM posts have already been filled by those who were the first to express their allegiance to the NPP coalition.