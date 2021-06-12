Night curfew and lockdown in West Khasi Hills district

NONGSTOIN, June 12: West Khasi Hills District Magistrate promulgated night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire district effective from June 14 till June 17 next and lockdown from 10 pm of June 17 up to 5 Am of June 21 next. Vehicular movement, inter and intra district, will continue to be restricted.

All major markets shall remain closed during the night curfew and lockdown. Public gathering, wedding, sports, tourism activities are not permitted.

In case of limited construction activities, movement of skilled manpower for important government construction, travel of essential or emergent nature, permission shall be obtained from concerned authority.

The order will not apply to medical teams, movement of essential commodities, police and other essential services. However, shops and vehicles are allowed to operate during the period from June 14 to June 17 next on odd and even system.