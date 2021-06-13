Recoveries outnumber fresh cases

SHILLONG, June 12: Meghalaya registered 501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday whereas 610 new recoveries on the day brought the total active case tally further down to 4,871.

The state also reported 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll up to 727. East Khasi Hills reported 10 fatalities while one each was recorded in South West Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills. The case fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.75%.

Out of 501 new cases, 158 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 102 in West Garo Hills, 80 in Ri-Bhoi, 60 in West Jaintia Hills, 21 each in East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills, 16 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, 14 in South Garo Hills, 10 in West Khasi Hills and four in South West Khasi Hills.

Recoveries on the day include 236 in East Khasi Hills, 77 in West Jaintia Hills, 61 in Ri-Bhoi, 58 in West Garo Hills, 45 in East Jaintia Hills, 34 in South West Garo Hills, 30 in West Khasi Hills, 23 in South West Khasi Hills, 22 in North Garo Hills, 19 in South Garo Hills and five in East Garo Hills.

A total of 36,003 patients have been cured/discharged so far in the state.

The state has administered a total of 5,01,405 vaccine doses, crossing the 5-lakh mark on Saturday, which include 4,26,718 first dose and 74,687 second dose. Currently, 1,005 patients are under institutional quarantine while 3,866 patients are in home isolation.