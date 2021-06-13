Steady rise in fuel prices in state

SHILLONG, June 12: There has been a steady increase in the prices of fuel in the state since May.

On Saturday, petrol was sold at Rs 91.55 and diesel Rs 85.77 a litre in Shillong.

On May 1, the price of petrol in the city was Rs 86.75 a litre. It shot up to Rs 89.83 by the end of that month and Rs 90.03 on June 1.

Similarly, diesel was sold at Rs 80.08 a litre on May 1 and the price rose to Rs 84 by the month-end.

The state government charges 20 per cent or Rs 15 per litre, whichever is higher, on petrol and 12 per cent or Rs 9 per litre, whichever is higher, on diesel.

Earlier, the government charged 31 per cent tax per litre on petrol and 22.5 per cent per litre on diesel. Additionally, pollution surcharge of Rs 0.10 per litre on both is charged.

Currently, the government is not offering any rebate on petroleum products. The ongoing lockdown has severely affected the sales of petrol pumps in Shillong.

The Meghalaya Youth Congress has urged the Central government to reduce fuel