SA beat Windies by an innings and 63 runs to clinch first test

Gros Islet (St. Lucia), June 12: South Africa beat the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday as the Proteas fast bowlers proved decisive in the first Test.

South Africa bowled the West Indies out for 162 in its second innings in an extended first session on the third day, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje fittingly finishing it off when Jayden Seales edged to Wiaan Mulder in the slips.

South Africa’s fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St. Lucia. The Proteas took control from there, with Quinton de Kock’s 141 not out driving South Africa to 322 all out and a big first innings lead.

West Indies continued on the third day on 82-4 in its second innings and didn’t make it to lunch, although the break was delayed as South Africa closed in on victory.

The West Indies’ batting faltered for the second time in as many days, keeping South Africa in a commanding position at stumps on the second day of the first cricket test.

After being dismissed for 97 on the first day, the West Indies slumped to 51-4 as it began its second innings 225 runs behind South Africa. Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-34 for South Africa in the second innings, while Roston Chase provided lone resistance for West Indies with his 62.

Rabada’s fellow fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, took five in the first innings, and Nortje finished with seven wickets in the match as South Africa’s three main strike bowlers starred.

They provided a winning start for Dean Elgar in his first Test as captain.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 141 had guided South Africa to 322 in its first innings. Released of the pressure of captaincy, de Kock batted with fluency to achieve his first century against the West Indies. De Kock was playing his first test since giving up the captaincy and taking a break from cricket for mental health reasons.

The second and final Test is also in St. Lucia starting on Friday. (AP)