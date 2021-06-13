KHADC EC to meet Conrad for funds

SHILLONG, June 12: The KHADC Executive Committee is planning to meet the Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Monday for the release of funds earmarked by the 15th Finance Commission to the Autonomous District Councils.

The CEM of KHADC, Titosstar Well Chyne said they had written a letter to the Chief Secretary, M.S. Rao to help during the COVID-19 crisis by approving the schemes submitted by the council.

“We are yet to receive a response from the Chief Secretary,” he said on Saturday.

Chyne said the KHADC is still finding ways and means to provide some funds to the Members of District Council (MDCs) to be able to help the pandemic-affected people in their respective constituencies.

The KHADC had during the COVID-19 first wave last year released Rs 10 lakh to each MDC. They were provided with another Rs 10 lakh later.

Chyne had earlier clarified that the funds earmarked to the ADCs are an award from the 15th Finance Commission. “We can release the funds only after the schemes are approved by a high-level committee,” he said.