Appointment of Lokayukta

SHILLONG, June 13: The Search Committee constituted under the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014 has invited applications for filling up the post of chairperson of the Lokayukta.

The notification states that the chairperson has to be a person who is or has been a Chief Justice or a Judge of the High Court.

The State Cabinet had, earlier this year, approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014 so as to confer discretion on the government to constitute either a single or multi- member Lokayukta with regard to the size of the state, number of cases and financial implication in maintaining a multi-member Lokayukta.

The last date for receiving the application is June 30.

The term of the previous chairperson, PK Mushahary, ended on May 31.