Villagers share ration with less fortunate families

SHILLONG, June 13: At a time when citizens of the state are facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government machinery looking the other way, a village in West Khasi Hills has set an example on how to reach out to their less fortunate neighbours.

Locals of Kynshi Mawria under Mawthadraishan C&RD Block have been sharing their quota of food grains received under AAY and PHH with those families who do not possess ration cards.

The village is yet to be fully covered under the National Food Security Act.

The families in possession of ration cards have joined hands with Kner Sakhi, a social organisation, and local MDC, Jambor War and have so far provided support to 58 families.

Sordar of Kynshi Mawria, P Sohkhlet said that the allotted quota of rice which was shared among the 58 families, who do not have ration cards, is being provided free by the Centre.

Sohkhlet said that there are 50 families who do not have ration cards in the village, adding that most of them have recently settled in the area. “We are able to reach out to these families due to the generosity shown by the families having AAY and PHH cards,” Sohkhlet said.

He also said that the office of West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has now sought the names of the BPL families to be included in the list of beneficiaries under AAY and PHH.

Commenting on the Covid situation, Sohkhlet said that between May 8 and June 12 the village recorded 24 positive cases while two persons died earlier in February.