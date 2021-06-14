Seizure of FCI rice in Assam: Shylla blames suppliers

SHILLONG, June 13: The plot involving the seizure of one lakh bags of rice of FCI Shillong from a private godown in Assam seems to be getting murkier with Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Sunday dismissing the department’s involvement in any scam while passing the buck to the suppliers.

Admitting that FCI rice are sent to suppliers under the Wheat Based Nutrition Programme and National Food Security Act, 2013 through the Directorate of Social Welfare, Shylla said that the department has nothing to do with the recent seizure of food grains by Assam police since the fortified food grain meant for children is been provided accurately in terms of quality and quantity by the suppliers. “Beyond that whatever the suppliers do with the FCI rice is their concern,” Shylla said.

Elaborating, he said, “The government gives the suppliers one lakh bags of rice for fortification and they return us the same number of bags. This is all that matters to us.” He also denied receiving any official letter from the Assam police and said that there has been no complaint filed anywhere here except for media reports.

Shylla, however, admitted that the seizure was a matter of concern and needs to be looked into. “The department is trying to find out from the suppliers because we need to know what exactly is going on,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the seizure was made by Boko police after locals had reported the suspicious movement of 13 trucks in the area. Following interrogation of the driver and the co-driver of one truck, the police raided the godown of Maruti Quality Products Pvt Ltd (MQPPL), a company tied up with Nestle multinational food company. The godown is owned by one Deepak Agarwal.

The police found that the FCI rice was repacked by MQPPL into East Sunrise brand, which is a part of Continental Milkose India Ltd and supplied to Assam Rifles.

As per details provided by the Assam Police, the Shillong division of FCI had sent the rice under a wheat-based nutrition programme and NFSA through the Directorate of Social Welfare, Meghalaya.