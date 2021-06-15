5 Assam districts with high COVID cases under scanner

GUWAHATI, June 15: The Assam government has warned of stricter restrictions, if needed a “total lockdown,” if the COVID-19 situation in five districts, where daily cases have been surging, does not improve in a week’s time.

“Five districts – Nagaon, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar – will be closely monitored till June 21 and if the situation does not improve by then, there could be stricter curbs. If the situation so demands, even a total lockdown could not be ruled out,” state health minister Keshab Mahanta informed while addressing mediapersons in Haflong on Tuesday.

On Monday, Cachar reported 281 cases followed by 268 cases in Tinsukia, 266 in Dibrugarh, 259 in Sonitpur and 171 in Nagaon.

The state government on Tuesday issued revised/modified standard operating procedures (SOPs) which will remain in effect from 5am of June 16 till 5am of June 22, 2021.

According to the new SOPs, curfew has been relaxed by four hours in eight districts where the cumulative COVID-19 positive cases have come below 400 in the past 10 days.

The districts are Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dima Hasao, South Salmara and Charaideo, where curfew will begin from 5 pm of Wednesday to 5am of Thursday.

In Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has seen a declining trend in the COVID positivity rate over the past week or so, curfew has been relaxed by an hour, and will now be effective from 2pm till 5am.

However, in the remaining districts, the previous curfew timing (from 1pm to 5am) shall remain effective, including the five districts where cases have been surging.

“All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall continue to remain suspended (till 5am of June 22, 2021),” the revised and consolidated directive issued on Tuesday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on containment of the COVID-19 pandemic stated.

All religious places across Assam will stay shut during period as well.

“Government and private offices/establishments, shops and commercial establishments, restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, restaurants operating within a hotel or resort and sale counters, showrooms, etc of cold storages and warehouses will remain functional till 1pm in Kamrup Metropolitan district, 4pm in the eight districts with less than 400 cumulative cases in the past 10 days and 12 noon in the rest of the districts,” the modified order stated.

Educational institutions shall remain closed while fully vaccinated government employees as well as employees of private offices will have to attend office mandatorily.

“Other restrictions, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles in urban areas, declaration of containment zones, etc and exemptions as included in the order dated June 4, 2021, shall continue to remain in force,” the directive stated.