Non-tribal MDC’s appointment as forest board chairman opposed

TURA, June 15: The ADE in Garo Hills on Tuesday strongly opposed the appointment of Zikzak MDC Akthar Ali as the Chairman of the Forest Advisory Board in the GHADC and demanded that he be immediately removed and a Garo MDC appointed in his place.

“Our association has been protesting against the involvement of non-tribals in the council affairs since initiation. We feel his membership in GHADC itself is illegal. ADE will never accept Ali as the chairperson of this board. We demand his immediate removal from the prestigious post,” Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, who resumed charge as President of the association’s Apex Committee said.

Momin, who rejoined the association after unsuccessfully contesting the last MDC elections pointed out that most of the people involved in timber smuggling belong to the non-tribal community and that Ali’s appointment to the post would further offer them a free hand to operate.

Meanwhile, according to Momin, a separate unit to look into issues pertaining to Garo Hills has been formed. The unit is to be led by Sudeep Ch Marak as President, Supam Marak as General Secretary, Kalgros R Marak as Vice President, Lian Ch Marak as Assistant General Secretary, Rakranbert R Sangma as Additional General Secretary, Wisefield D Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary, Sengban G Momin, Ganseng D Sangma, Nikkebar D Sangma, Christobirth D Sangma and Sengchang N Sangma as organizing secretaries, Verney S. Momin as Environment Secretary, Quintalrose A Sangma as Literary & Magazine Secretary, Jongnal M Sangma as Games & Sports Secretary, Frederick A. Sangma as RTI Secretary, Bilshan Ch Sangma as publicity secretary besides forty other executive members.