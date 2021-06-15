Meghalaya registers 403 new cases, 10 deaths

SHILLONG, June 14: Meghalaya registered 403 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase from the previous day, while 487 recoveries on the day brought the total active cases down to 4,529.

The state also recorded 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 743. Four were reported in East Khasi Hills, two each in Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills, and one each in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills. The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.76%.

226 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 63 in West Jaintia Hills, 53 in Ri-Bhoi, 22 in West Garo Hills, nine in South Garo Hills, eight in North Garo Hills, six in East Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, four each in East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills and three in West Khasi Hills.

Recoveries on the day include 204 in East Khasi Hills, 84 in West Jaintia Hills, 53 in West Garo Hills, 28 in East Jaintia Hills, 24 in Ri-Bhoi, 23 in South West Khasi Hills, 20 in West Khasi Hills, 18 in East Garo Hills, 15 in North Garo Hills, 11 in South West Garo Hills and seven in South Garo Hills. With this, the total number of people cured/discharged went up to 37,037.

13,593 people were vaccinated on Monday which includes 12,714 in 18-44 age group.

The state has administered a total of 5,16,755 doses of vaccine so far including 4,42,029 first dose and 74,726 second dose.