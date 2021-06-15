Complainant to move higher court if Thomas granted bail

SHILLONG, June 14: With the Sessions Court yet to announce its verdict on the bail plea of rape-accused North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma, the complainant has indicated her intention to move the High Court or the Supreme Court if the lower court grants anticipatory bail to the former.

Pillan T Sangma, the counsel for the complainant, said on Monday that she would move a higher court if the anticipatory bail is granted to the legislator.

It may be mentioned that the accused has already been granted interim bail by the lower court with conditions that the MLA should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the Court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation in the case.

Confirming that the court order was yet to be uploaded on the website, Sangma said they will check the order of the Court on Tuesday morning.