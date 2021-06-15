Mine tragedy: Two prime accused released on bail

SHILLONG, June 14: The two prime accused in the mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills, Rightful Chyrmang and Shining Langstang, have obtained bail from a local court, even though the rescue operations have borne no fruit fortnight after the incident.

The mine owner Chyrmang was granted bail on June 9 while Langstang was released on bail on June 11. The two have been granted bail at a time when rescue operations have failed to trace the six missing persons.

Police had arrested Chyrmang, resident of Sutnga village, on June 1. As per the health protocol, he was tested for Covid-19 and was found to be positive after which he was kept in isolation.

Langstang had surrendered before the police on June 2 and was arrested on charges of violating the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal.

A source from East Jaintia Hills told The Shillong Times that the Court of First Class Judicial Magistrate, Khliehriat granted bail to Langstang on the principle of parity. Under the parity law, if one or more accused is/are released on bail, then other accused will be given bail on parity.

The source also revealed that a third accused identified as Keroi, brother of Rightful Chyrmang, has moved for an anticipatory bail through his lawyer and the hearing will take place on June 24. Keroi is currently absconding.

Police have also been unable to trace the absconding Sirdar Nizamuddin Ali despite a lookout notice being issued in his name.

Rescue efforts to continue

15 days after the tragic incident, the ongoing rescue operations have failed to make headway but the state government remains hopeful of a positive outcome.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that an Indian Navy team is at the site and the government is awaiting reports from them.

Sangma said that the government is taking agencies like Navy, NDRF, SDRF and even Coal India Limited on board for the rescue operations.

“We are trying to activate as many channels as possible and we are hopeful that we will get something positive from there,” he added.

Meanwhile, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Ethelbert Kharmalki said that Navy divers completed mapping of the 152-metre mine shaft and recorded the water level to be 33 metres (108 feet).

The divers descended 15 metres below the water level and recorded footage of the bottom of the shaft using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and SONAR.

So far, 2.52 lakh liters of water has been pumped out from the first shaft while 8.64 lakh litres has been removed from the second shaft.