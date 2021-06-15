No vaccination, no reopening of shops

SHILLONG, June 14: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo has issued an order directing shops and establishments to get their staff vaccinated on or before June 24 so as to be eligible for reopening.

The shop owners have been asked to display the vaccination status of their staff at a prominent place in their shop. Any establishment which has not completed vaccination of its staff will not be permitted to open from June 24 onwards, the order added.

As far as reopening of shops in Iewduh is concerned, the East Khasi Hills DC is set to hold a meeting with KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements.

In another order, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the District Transport Officer to work out a mechanism for regulation of public transport for staggered operation from next week depending on the situation.

However, all drivers of commercial vehicles including local cabs, tourist taxis and buses are required to be vaccinated, with at least the first dose, before they are permitted to resume operation.