Complaint against police checking team

TURA, June 16: An official on special duty, who is currently posted as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), Covid has filed a complaint against a police checking team led by a particular SI Traffic Officer for allegedly misbehaving with him during checking on June 13.

The complaint was filed with the West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police on Wednesday, June 16 by one, R N Sangma, Subordinate Engineer, DCIC.

According to the complaint, Sangma was dropping his team comprising members of the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) to their respective homes after cremating a Covid-19 victim, when they were stopped for checking in front of the Tura Police Station and ridiculed despite being informed that they were on special Covid duty.