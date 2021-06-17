13 children succumb to COVID in one month

SHILLONG, June 16: In a major cause for concern, as many as 17 children within the age group of 0-14 years have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, 13 of whom have died in the last one month.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, data uploaded on the COVID-19 dashboard of the Health department reveals 5,101 confirmed cases between 0-14 years; out of whom 4,344 have recovered and 17 have succumbed to the virus.

A majority of these cases were reported in the last one month. So far, 2,950 children have tested positive since May 15 out of whom 2,821 have recovered, while the death count stood at 13.

Speaking on the large number of children testing positive, Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday said that the government is in the process of commencing with the construction of three prefab pediatric hospitals — at Ganesh Das Hospital, and one each in Tura and Jowai, respectively.

Expressing confidence that the construction work would begin soon, the minister added that it is the duty of the government to prepare itself before the anticipated third wave hits the state.

Admitting that the state will have to improve its healthcare system to cope with a possible third wave, Hek said the government has already directed officials of the concerned departments to make adequate preparations.

Health and medical experts have predicted the likelihood of the third wave of the pandemic to hit the country in six to eight months; claiming children to be the worst hit. This conjecture, however, has been rejected by many others basing it on the lack of scientific or epidemiological evidence.