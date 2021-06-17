Dorbar threatens to file PIL

SHILLONG, June 16: The Mawlai Phudmuri Dorbar Shnong has threatened to file a PIL before the Meghalaya High Court if East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo does not revoke the order asking shopkeepers, vendors and local cabbies to get themselves vaccinated before resuming their business.

“We will submit a representation to the Deputy Commissioner urging her to revoke the order. If she refuses then we will file a PIL before the Court,” Mawlai Phudmuri Rangbah Shnong, Sylvester Kurbah said on Wednesday, adding, “The DC’s order is tantamount to criminal intimidation.”

He said that lawyers staying in the locality have given legal advice to the Executive Committee of the Dorbar regarding the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

Kurbah pointed out that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had clearly stated that vaccination is voluntary, and added that citizens have the right to decide on the same.

Maintaining that the Dorbar was not against vaccination, Kurbah said they were only concerned since it appeared that the government was trying to intimidate and threaten people in order to get them vaccinated.

Indicating that there might be public outrage if the government – directly or indirectly – tries to intimidate the people, Kurbah said that there is a fear among the citizens over reports that people will not get their quota of food grains under PDS if they do not get themselves vaccinated.

“During this hour of crisis, the government should motivate the people since many families are struggling as their livelihood has been affected due to the lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, three pressure groups — KSU, FKJGP and HNYF — have sent a petition to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma demanding withdrawal of the directive for mandatory vaccination.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Wednesday, the groups expressed their resentment over the DC’s order.

“The DC cannot force people to go for compulsory vaccination as this is violation of their fundamental rights, including the right to consent when it comes to any kind of medical treatment. The government cannot trample on the people’s right of free choice,” they said in the letter.

“Hence we strongly condemn the order and demand that such totalitarian directive be withdrawn with immediate effect,” they added.

“Also, it would be an uphill task to complete the vaccination exercise within June 24,” they pointed out, adding, “It only implies denial of the right to livelihood for the common citizens who are already in crisis due to the extended lockdown.”

They claimed that there was lack of commitment on the part of the government in creating awareness about the efficacy of the vaccine coupled with slackness from the government machinery to carry out vaccination.

“The present situation demands that medical experts should come forward to clarify to the general public about the pros and cons of vaccination. People need specialised opinion and not the opinion of the public servants,” the groups added.