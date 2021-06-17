Dist administration reviews situation

NONGSTOIN, June 16: The district administration of West Khasi Hills, on Wednesday, convened a meeting with local leaders including the legislators to take stock of the situation in the district and follow up on the roadmap to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The participants during the meeting observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect to those who have died due to COVID-19.

The District Medical and Health Officer of West Khasi Hills, Dr SA Lyngdoh, provided a brief account of the numbers of positive cases, recovery and fatality rate, besides report on contact tracing, testing and vaccination coverage.

Problems faced by COVID-19 Committee Management Team (CCMT) were also raised in the meet and clarification was sought over vaccination, training and PPE provided to the local volunteers identified for disposing of dead bodies, transportation, besides a request for mechanism to control the spread of rumours and fake news about COVID-19 vaccine and control of large gathering, especially at banks.

In response to the queries, West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, T Lyngwa, who chaired the meeting, informed the gathering that seven sets of PPE kits are provided by the Health department to volunteers looking after funerals of COVID victims.

With regard to training, the DC said that training was imparted in the past but since new identification took place, several more training are scheduled for the future.

He also said that War Room and EOC have been activated in the district in a bid to provide assistance and suggestions relating with positive cases, transportation of patients etc.

The DC assured the meeting to take up the matter of overcrowding at banks, while expressing gratitude to local leaders including the local legislators, Syiem of Hima Nongstoin and the Sordar for their support and cooperation in the battle against COVID-19.

In his address, Nongstoin MLA M Byrsat pointed out that the traditional institutions in the district are powerful functionaries when it comes to spreading the message about the importance of the vaccine so as to convince masses to come forward to get jabbed.

On the other hand, Nongstoin MDC G Wahlang suggested that restrictions and lockdown should be imposed only on majorly affected areas while saving others including far-flung rural folks.

District Superintendent of Police, HG Lyngdoh, called upon the leaders of the localities to involve the VDP in ensuring that public is not coming out of their homes during curfew/lockdown hours.