GH parents urge CM to set up NEET, JEE exam centre in Tura

TURA, June 17: Parents of students from Garo Hills on Thursday sought the setting up of a separate examination centre in Tura for NEET and JEE entrance exams pointing out that such a move would ease the various problems faced by students from Garo Hills as well as reduce the risk of infections during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In their memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the parents said that with State Capital being the only one in the state having the said examination centre, students along with their parents from all over the state would flock to Shillong which would be costly and also not advisable given the current situation.

“The risk of transmission and contracting covid-19 will be higher by under taking a journey and staying in Shillong where students and parents from all over of Meghalaya will arrive for the said examination. If, another centre is created in Tura the concentration of the students will be lesser in number both in Shillong and Tura, thereby, reducing the risk of transmission of the corona virus,” the parents reasoned.