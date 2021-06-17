Shopkeepers, drivers aged 45 years and above told to get vaccine shots in WGH

TURA, June 17: All shopkeepers, vegetable vendors, auto drivers, labourers etc., in the age group of 45 and above from the district especially from Tura town area were on Thursday directed by the West Garo Hills District Administration to vaccinate themselves at the earliest at the nearest vaccination centres.

The direction was given by Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh following observation that many such persons have been running their respective businesses despite not taking the vaccine shots.

The order issued in this regard also informed that while all efforts are being made by the district administration to achieve the maximum target, so far, only 80% vaccination in the district and 96% in Tura have been completed in the said age group. Therefore, the Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board, District Transport Officer, District Immunisation Officer and Bazaar Committees have been directed to coordinate and ensure that 100% vaccination should be done for these Frontline Workers in the district.