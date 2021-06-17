Hek defends DC’s vax order

SHILLONG, June 16: Health Minister, AL Hek has defended the order issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo directing all shopkeepers in Iewduh to go for vaccination failing which they will not be allowed to reopen their shops.

The DC’s order had met with opposition with people complaining that the decision to vaccinate is a personal choice of an individual and the government should not force people to take the jab.

Hek termed the order as an appeal from the DC and said it was necessary for the shopkeepers to vaccinate themselves since they would be interacting with hundreds of customers on a daily basis.

“This appeal is meant for the protection of shopkeepers and customers,” Hek said.

Reacting to an announcement by West Khasi Hills district administration through the Block Development Officer of Nongstoin that anyone, who has taken both vaccine doses, would be awarded Rs 10,000, Hek said these are strategies adopted by the administration to promote vaccination.

“We have left it to the DCs to use their wisdom on how to encourage people to come for vaccination,” Hek said, adding the government had also discussed the issue of vaccination of shopkeepers at a review meeting earlier.

“This is in no way blackmailing or intimidation. If the district administration was doing anything wrong, we would not have agreed to it,” he said.

The Minister said the government is pushing for vaccination of the target age groups since the state is dealing with a very serious crisis. He disagreed that the government has failed to create awareness on the safety of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for shopkeepers of Iewduh continued on Wednesday with more than 300 of them coming forward.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma expressed happiness that several shops displayed posters mentioning their entire staff had been vaccinated. He asked the shopkeepers to encourage others to get vaccinated for their own safety as well as the safety of customers.