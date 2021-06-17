Navy retrieves body from flooded mine

SHILLONG, June 16: The Navy team assisted by the NDRF, SDRF and the Special Rescue Team (SRT) of the Fire and Emergency Service on Wednesday retrieved the body of one of the six miners from the main shaft at Krem Ule, Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills, 17 days after they were trapped.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki said inquest was conducted by the executive magistrate at the spot and the body was shifted to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to Kharmalki, the relatives have been asked to identify the body.

Official sources informed that an attempt would be made on Thursday to retrieve the second body spotted by the Navy divers inside the coal mine.

In continuation of the rescue operation, the rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and SRT verified the level of the water before resuming the dewatering process and found out that it had risen by 40 feet.

Ten high-powered pumps have been deployed to dewater the two shafts.

“After the Navy operation on Tuesday, dewatering was carried out till late night and more than 6.6 lakh liters of water was pumped out from the two inter-connected mine shafts.

He also informed that the dewatering process resumed on Wednesday after the body was retrieved.