Proposal sent to Centre for realignment of Deepor Beel rail track

GUWAHATI, June17: A proposal has been sent by the Assam environment and forest department to the central government for realignment of the railway track running through Deepor Beel, a wetland on the outskirts of the city, which creates noise pollution and disturbs the migratory birds.

“The proposal has been sent by our department to the government of India for realignment of the railway line running through the wetland. Clearance from the National Green Tribunal is expected once the eco-sensitive zone is declared by the concerned authorities,” state environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said.

The issue of realignment of the railway track in view of the eco-sensitivity of the wetland figured in a meeting held to discuss issues relating to beautification of Deepor Beel.

The meeting was held at the official chamber of Guwahati development department minister, Ashok Singhal at Janata Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

The ministers along with principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), wildlife, Amit Sahai, divisional forest officer, wildlife, Guwahati and other officials discussed threadbare issues relating to water pollution in some parts of the wetland and the need to clear the waste.

“Beautification of the Deepor Beel will be taken up to attract tourists. Besides, construction of a cycling track along the road is being contemplated by the authorities to woo more tourists in the coming days,” an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

A Ramsar site, Deepor Beel is a perennial freshwater lake located 10km south-west of Guwahati city, famous for its biological and environmental importance.

Also a bird sanctuary, the wetland covers an area of 414 hectares and shelters over 200 species of birds, including about 70 species of migratory birds.

The wetland is also used by elephants as a major corridor.