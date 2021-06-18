Don’t jump the gun, verify: Mukul to govt

SHILLONG, June 17: Congress leader, Mukul Sangma on Thursday said the government is expected to take suo motu cognizance if there are any instances of irregularities.

“If any irregularity comes to the notice of the authorities or the government, the government should verify it as a matter of responsibility and find out if there is any instance of omission or commission,” Mukul said.

He was reacting to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma’s denial of any scam in the seizure of a huge quantity of rice, reportedly belonging to Food Corporation of India, Meghalaya in Assam’s Boko.

“There is a process of verification and it is very crucial. You verify and convince everybody,” the Congress leader said.

He added: “If there is no element of irregularity, convince people through a proper system of verification. But if you jump to a conclusion without even verifying, you actually create a situation where people will further doubt the statement that is coming from the government. That is precisely what is indicated (in this case).”

Stating that it is up to the government to clear any doubt, he said if the doubt persists even after a clarification is issued by the government, it is the failure of the Chief Minister.

“If you look at other aspects in respect of Special Nutrition Programme covering children and lactating mothers, you will understand that you have a challenge in dealing with infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate which are associated with the nutritional status of mothers,” Mukul said.

“The inputs from ground zero suggest many of the self help groups (SHGs) actually are partners of the manufacturers which have been out there in the front and there are other contractors who supplied the food through the SHGs,” he said.

Stressing that it is important to know what is happening on the ground, he said the time is ripe for the government to correct things and enable the system to achieve the objective optimally.

Pala questions UDP’s silence

Lok Sabha member Vincent H. Pala has questioned the silence of the United Democratic Party in demanding an inquiry into the alleged rice scam and the alleged instances of illegal coal mining and its transportation in the state.

Making a veiled attack on the MDA ally, Pala said, “The Social Welfare Department, which is in the docks for alleged diversion of rice, is being led by a UDP legislator, Similarly, the Home Department which deals against illegal coal mining and its transportation is being looked after by another UDP MLA.”

“I am sure the UDP is a responsible party but why are they quiet on the issues of the rice scam and coal illegalities,” Pala said while adding that a high-level inquiry must be set up on these two matters so that the truth comes out.

It may be mentioned that the UDP was very vocal on the alleged scams taking place in the MeECL but so far the regional party has not uttered a word on the alleged rice scam, which has been vehemently denied by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on more than one occasion.

FCI clarifies on seizure

The FCI has denied any involvement in the alleged rice scam, insisting that reports attributing the alleged seized rice to FCI stems from a limited understanding of its role in the PDS mechanism.

“FCI supplies food grains like rice and wheat to state governments, including that of Meghalaya, against allotments made by Government of India in respect of NFSA, PMGKAY, Defense and OWS schemes like MDM and WBNP. As per sub-allocations received from the concerned state governments, the stocks are distributed to the assigned nominees at the designated FCI depots and thereafter any responsibility of such stocks and its further disbursement does not lie with FCI,” a statement from the corporation said.

“It is further clarified that the onus of further storage and distribution of food grains post issue from FCI godowns lies wholly with the state government or its nominated agencies. There is no mismatch of stocks at any FCI godowns in Meghalaya and that no excess issue of food grains has been made is verified as per records,” the statement said, adding that FCI has a stringent system of checks and balances and therefore there is no scope for any leakages or diversions at its end.